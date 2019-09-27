The Kaduna State Police Command has rescued three hundred persons chained together in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The 300 victims which included were rescued following a raid at a home allegedly used as an Islamic Centre on Thursday.

According to the state Commissioner for Police, Ali Janga, the victims are from Burkina Faso, Mali, and other African countries.

Concise News understands that adults were subjected to daily recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers, allegedly accompanied with torture.

There are also claims that some of the children had been sexually abused.

One of the victims who identified himself as Bello Hamza, 42, alleged that he was “tricked to the centre” by his family who wanted to take over his share of their common inheritance.

“I have spent three months here with chains on my legs. “I’m supposed to be pursuing my Master’s in University Pretoria, South Africa. I got admission to study Applied Mathematics, but here I am, chained.

“They claim to be teaching us Quran and Islam, but they do a lot of things here.mThey subject the younger ones to homosexuality.

“This is supposed to be an Islamic centre, but trying to run away from here attracts severe punishment.

“They tie people and hang them to the ceiling for that, but engaging in homosexuality attracts no punishment.

“Within my short stay here, somebody had died as a result of torture. Others have died before my coming due to poor health and torture.

“They give us very poor food and we only eat twice a day — 11:00am and 10:00pm.

“They have denied me a lot of things here. I am a family man, I have responsibilities, but I am chained here, not knowing what is happening to my family members,” he said.