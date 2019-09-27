Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa better known as Charley boy has taken a swipe at Muhammadu Buhari, saying God punished the citizens by letting him emerge president.

Concise News understands that Charley boy has been a strong critic of Buhari’s administration.

In a post on his Instagram handle, the entertainer criticised the state of the country, blaming it on the president.

He wrote “Dear God, Why,why and why. Why have you decided to punish Us with Buhari.� Weytin come vex u like dis� Biko, if you’re a Nigerian and you are not ashamed of what Nigeria has become.”

“Joor let me know make I shame you’re Shame for you.� No “One Chance” pass dis one� God punished us with Buhari,”

Just recently, Charley boy took to his Instagram page to share photos of him in a casket, likening it to the situation of the country.