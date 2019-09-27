Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ufot Ekaette, has died at the age of 80 after a brief illness.

According to family sources, the former SGF died on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that Ekaette who hails from Akwa Ibom State was appointed SGF in May 1999 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was once a deputy governor of the state in the era of military rule in Nigeria.

He served Obasanjo’s administration in that position for eight years and was later appointed the first minister of the Niger Delta Affairs ministry by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.