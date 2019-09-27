Former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has taken swipe at business tycoon Aliko Dangote, claiminghis trucks kill more Nigerians per year than AIDS.

Concise News understands that this is coming after Dangote said Bill Gates transformed his life when they met and opened his eyes to the problems in Nigeria’s sector.

“This is somebody that has nothing to do with us in Africa or Nigeria but he is putting his money and his soul, everything. He is very committed to helping humanity and that really surprises,” Dangote had said.

The business magnate had also stated that ”Bill Gates opened my eyes to challenges in Nigeria’s health system.”

Reacting, Fani-Kayode said, “It took @BillGates to tell u that we have problems in our health sector? Sad! Meanwhile is it true that are ur trucks kill more Nigerians per year than AIDS? If so ask Bill what to do about it!”

Recently, the former minister referred to Dangote’s trucks as satanic while he reacted to news of people crushed to death in Lagos.

“Three people crushed to death by a Dangote truck in Lagos yesterday. I am told that this is a regular occurence with Dangote trucks. May God deliver us from the wiles of satan and the claws of evil and bloodthirsty men. May the souls of those that lost their lives rest in peace,” he had tweeted.