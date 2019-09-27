Arsenal manager Unai Emery has described Granit Xhaka as “mature” adding that his teammates voted him as the club’s new skipper.

Concise News had reported that Arsenal manager Unai Emery on Friday named Xhaka as the team’s permanent captain.

Arsenal had been without a permanent captain since the departure of Frenchman Laurent Koscielny last summer.

While speaking during a press conference on Friday, Emery said the Swiss has the qualities to lead the Gunners.

“First he’s mature. He has experience. We are living every time under pressure, under criticism, as a coach, as a player, as a club,” he said.

“But really the most important thing is to stand up each moment, go ahead with his qualities, with his behaviour, with his commitment.

“In the dressing room the players voted him as the first leadership. I know, I spoke with him, we want to change that opinion outside.”

According to him, “That respect he has inside is very, very important. Also, show outside, keep moving ahead, playing, improving, behaviour, commitment. Each match is for him, for me, for us, a very good opportunity to show our capacity.

“But really I trust and believe in him. He is a good man. A good professional. A good player.

“Sometimes he makes mistakes. But the most important thing is to analyse, to learn and correct those mistakes.

“The future is going to say to us. Our challenge and his challenge is to change that opinion, above all with a personality and improving each match, improving and giving us his help every time.”

Pogba Doubtful

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said that midfielder Paul Pogba was a doubt for Monday’s visit of Arsenal due to an ankle injury.

The World Cup winner sustained the injury in the Carabao Cup win over Rochdale in midweek.

“The situation is he finished the game, which is fantastic, but he got a knock to his ankle which is very swollen,” Solskjaer said during his presser on Friday.

“It was better for him not to go there with the team and he’s in a race, I would guess, for Monday.”

The last time Man United and Arsenal met in March at the Emirates, goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka gave the Gunners a 2-0 win – the first defeat for Solskjaer since being appointed Manchester United’s caretaker manager.