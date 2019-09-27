EPL: Arsenal Coach Names Club's Permanent Captain

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has named Granit Xhaka as the Premier League club’s permanent captain, Concise News reports.

Unai Emery took the decision on Friday morning after he had consulted with the team’s players.

Xhaka, coincidentally, turned 27 today and was the captain of the side in six out of eight games this season.

The vice captain spot has not been finalised but BCC reporter David Orstein claims that it is between Alexander Lacazette and Pierre Emery-Aubameyang.