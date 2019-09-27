Hours after after 23 people were said to have been killed in a magnitude-6.5 earthquake that struck the Molucca islands in eastern Indonesia, authorities have said the death toll is 19.

Concise News understands that the National Disaster Management Agency had earlier in the day said 23 people were killed in the earthquake on Thursday, September 26.

According to the agency’s spokesman, Agus Widodo, the error occurred because some victims were counted twice.

“At least 126 people were injured and nearly 200 homes and other buildings were damaged on Ambon and Seram islands after the quake on Thursday.”

“About 15,000 people were displaced and were in urgent need of tarpaulins, tents and blankets,“ Widodo said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 8:46 am (2346 GMT Wednesday) with an epicentre 36.9 kilometres North-East of Ambon, at a depth of 29 kilometres.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions