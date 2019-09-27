A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of funds allegedly linked to former Head of Service Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The particulars of the case were not read out in the open court when Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa, the judge, gave the order, Punch newspaper reported.

At the court on Thursday, M.S Abubakar, counsel to the EFCC, said the funds were voluntarily returned to the commission as proceeds of crime.

The counsel said no one has challenged the order of the court when it made a ruling for the temporary forfeiture of the funds.

According to him, the funds have been paid into an account domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as soon as it was returned by the suspect.

President Muhammadu Buhari on September 18 placed Oyo-Ita on an indefinite suspension to allow the conclusion of an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He, thereafter, replaced Oyo-Ita with Folashade Yemi-Esan as the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with immediate effect.

Yemi-Esan, who is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, takes over from Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita.

Concise News reports that the announcement was made on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.