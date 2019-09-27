uk football pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 12 draws
This is a compilation of the 2019 Week 12 UK football pools fixtures, games, results and draws for all matches played this weekend.

Concise News understands that there are no panel fixtures in the week 12 football pools games even as people expect the results.

There are three early kickoffs (EKO) pools fixtures for week 12 and just one LKO this weekend.

Week 12 UK Football Pools Results, Games 2019 

Below is the updated week 12 UK football pools results, draws, and fixtures this weekend:

WEEK 12 – UK 2019/2020; 28-29 Sep-2019

# Week 12 2019 Pools Fixtures, Results, Draws Result Status
1 Aston V.       Burnley
2 Bournemouth       West Ham
3 Chelsea       Brighton
4 Crystal P.       Norwich
5 Everton       Man City LKO
6 Leicester       Newcastle Sunday
7 Sheff Utd.       Liverpool EKO
8 Tottenham       Southampton
9 Wolves       Watford
10 Barnsley       Brentford Sunday
11 Blackburn       Luton
12 Charlton       Leeds
13 Derby       Birmingham
14 Huddersfield       Millwall
15 Hull       Cardiff
16 Middlesboro       Sheff Wed.
17 Preston       Bristol C.
18 Q.P.R.       West Brom EKO
19 Swansea       Reading
20 Bristol R.       Rotherham
21 Coventry       Doncaster
22 Ipswich       Tranmere
23 Oxford Utd.       Gillingham
24 Peterboro       Wimbledon
25 Portsmouth       Bolton
26 Rochdale       Wycombe
27 Shrewsbury       Fleetwood
28 Southend       Accrington
29 Sunderland       Milton K.D.
30 Carlisle       Oldham
31 Cheltenham       Crewe
32 Crawley       Walsall
33 Exeter       Grimsby
34 Leyton O.       Port Vale
35 Macclesfield       Colchester
36 Mansfield       Plymouth
37 Morecambe       Northampton
38 Salford C.       Forest G.
39 Scunthorpe       Bradford C.
40 Stevenage       Cambridge U.
41 Swindon       Newport Co.
42 Barnet       Solihull M.
43 Barrow       Maidenhead
44 Hamilton       Livingston
45 Hibernian       Celtic EKO
46 Kilmarnock       Ross County
47 Rangers       Aberdeen
48 St. Johnstone       Motherwell
49 St. Mirren       Hearts