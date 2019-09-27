Buhari Departs New York For Abuja After UNGA Participation

Following his participation in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President Muhammadu Buhari has left New York for Abuja.

The President departed at about 11am local time via the JFK Airport en-route to Nigeria

Earlier before departing New York for Nigeria, President Buhari met with a delegation of Nigerian Youth Climate Activists in New York, led by the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

President Buhari arrived in New York for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the 23rd of September.

The president who departed Abuja on Sunday arrived in Manhattan at about 8:30 pm.

He was 5th on the list of presidents to address the Assembly.

At the Summit, President Buhari used the opportunity to project the priorities of the Nigerian government to the world.