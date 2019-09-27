Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has said he was left out of the team to play against Brazil in a friendly on October due to injury, Concise News reports.

Nigeria and Brazil will face each other on October 13th at the National Stadium in Singapore in a friendly game.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had released a 23-man for the clash with the South Americans but did not include the former Leicester City man.

This will be the second time Musa will not be playing for the team following his omission from the squad that faced Ukraine in September.

Musa’s omission from the squad led to many questions from the Eagles fans who wondered why Rohr left the Al Nassr star out of the squad.

Where is our Ahmed Musa? Please, we need him; two friendly games now and his not included in any squad, or is he planning to retire from international football?” a fan asked!

However, the forward took to his Twitter handle to inform fans that he was injured and thus could not make it for the game.

“I’m injured that’s why,” the speedy forward wrote.

Musa was part of the Nigerian side that won a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Also, he bagged two goals for the West Africans at the 2018 World Cup in Russia even though Nigeria failed to make it past the group stage of the competition.