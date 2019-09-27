Following the recent killings of farmers in Benue state by suspected herdsmen, the United Kingdom government has opened an investigation.

The investigations will also involve killing of two catholic priests and 17 worshipers in the state.

Concise News understands that this follows the resolution by the UK parliament mandating the Prime Minister to investigate the alleged killing and persecution of Christians in the state.

This was disclosed by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria,Catriona Laing during a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Laing said the meeting was part of her fact-finding mission to areas affected by the farmers/herders conflict in the state.

Earlier this year, Ortom called on the Federal Government to establish the North Central Development Commission to rebuild and reconstruct infrastructures in states ravaged by herdsmen.

Ortom says the destruction of basic infrastructure and the near helplessness of the people in the North Central zone was high, hence the need for the establishment of the Commission to address the challenges confronting them.