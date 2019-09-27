BBNaija: Nigerians React As Tacha Gets Disqualified

One of the Big Brother Naija season 4 housemates, Tacha has been disqualified for physical violence during a fight with fellow housemate, Mercy.

Mercy, on the other hand, was issued two strikes by Big Brother for not stepping away from a volatile situation.

The latest development in the Big Brother house has set social media agog with Nigerians expressing their views concerning Tacha’s ordeal.

See some reactions on Twitter below:

As much as I don’t like Tacha I didn’t want her to be disqualified .i wanted her to lose plainly 💔💔

Now these dumb fans will keep saying she would have won if not for disqualification 🤦🏽‍♂️#BBNaija19 — Ewure Of Africa 💧 (@Dehkunle) September 27, 2019

Just like that Tacha has been disqualified? What a time to be alive. — Tomiwa Talabi (@itsTomiwa) September 27, 2019

Mercy wasn’t disqualified because it was non physical violence, and provocation is a strike. So two strikes. If she had pushed Tacha back or dragged her hair back or used that iron on her, she’d have gone home too. #BBNaija — ruby. (@chopsticxx) September 27, 2019

So Tacha was disqualified because she fought with mercy Mercy and the other housemates didn’t get along with her because in addition to all her other flaws she smells God won’t allow the lack of hygiene spoil our destiny Roll on and body sprays are like 600 naira Upwards, abeg — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) September 27, 2019

Tacha Disqualified, i dont believe this. I never believed that Big Brother had the balls to do that. Damn this game just got really intense…. #BBNaija — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) September 27, 2019