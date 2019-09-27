BBNaija: Nigerians React As Tacha Gets Disqualified
Mercy, Tacha (source: Twitter)

One of the Big Brother Naija season 4 housemates, Tacha has been disqualified for physical violence during a fight with fellow housemate, Mercy.

Mercy, on the other hand, was issued two strikes by Big Brother for not stepping away from a volatile situation.

Advertise With Us

The latest development in the Big Brother house has set social media agog with Nigerians expressing their views concerning Tacha’s ordeal.

See some reactions on Twitter below:

 

 

 