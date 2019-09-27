As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show gradually comes to an end, housemates have continued to earn supports, as Mercy’s fans destroy Tacha’s billboard in Owerri, Concise News understands.

Earlier Tacha’s fans pledged their support for her by erecting a billboard of her in Owerri some days back.

Now, fans of Mercy who hails from Owerri have taken down the billboard, while saying “na Mercy get Owerri for this town, any other Mercy na counterfeit.”

Just last week, the management of Teslim Balogun stadium, Lagos sent out the supporters of Tacha and Seyi from the premises.

According to a video shared on Instablog9ja, the supporters of both housemates clashed over banners as they pulled crowd with their actions.