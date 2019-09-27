Following the set rules in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) pepper dem house, Mercy and tacha risked disqualification after their argument almost got physical in the early hours of Friday.

One of the rules which the housemates are expected to adhere to is that they may not engage in fights that will get physical.

The fight began when Seyi called Mercy to the lounge so they could read Biggie’s scroll, but the video vixen came out late for the reading.

This, however, did not go down well with Tacha who rained insults at her.

Mercy boldly told Tacha of her body odour during the heated argument.

As the drama continued, Mercy, while turning her body around and raising her armpit for Tacha to smell, claimed the Port Harcourt first daughter also has mouth odour.

Their fight almost got to the extreme as Mercy picked up pressing iron to hurt Tacha until Omoshola had to come in between them to stop the fight.

Tacha and Mercy are the biggest rivals in this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija.

Watch video below