Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates witnessed another drama in the early hours of Friday, as Seyi made funny gestures while Mercy boldly told Tacha of her body odour during a heated argument, Concise News reports.

As the drama continued, Mercy, while turning her body around and raising her armpit for Tacha to smell, claimed the Port Harcourt first daughter also has mouth odour.

However, the rant session was a form of entertainment for Frodd and Seyi who had fun with funny gestures.

After the argument, Tacha was spotted applying deodorant on her body.

This Tacha and Mercy clash revealed a lot of truth👃this morning oo 😂😂😂 I guess somebody was touched, She went to carry her body spray ni sha🥺😢 🚶🚶🚶#BBNajia pic.twitter.com/l9RR4SgzYE — ÒGBÉNI_BAMBAM🇳🇬 (@OGBENI_BAMBAM) September 27, 2019

Recall that this is not the first time a housemate is claiming that the Instagram queen has body odour.

Former housemate, KimOprah first made the revelation in an interview she granted after her eviction on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

KimOprah stated that Ella had told her that Tacha who is one of the most talked-about housemates had either body odor or mouth odor because a “provocative smell was coming from somewhere”.

Also claiming that the Port Harcourt first daughter has body odour, Mike while in the dressing room on Wednesday admonished Khafi to advise Tacha to apply deodorant.

In his words: “Khafi tell your friend (Tacha) to top up ( apply roll-on)

Watch video of argument between Tacha and Mercy below