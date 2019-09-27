BBNaija 2019: Latest News Headlines For Friday, September 27th

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Friday, September 27, 2019.

Priest Promises Mercy Five Endorsement Deals

Owerri-based king of night life Cubanna Chief Priest has revealed that five endorsement deals await curvy Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Mercy, Concise News reports. Cubanna, who is one of mercy’s major sponsors, disclosed this on Instagram. Replying to a post on Mercy’s page, the night life king said he owed the video vixen the endorsement, even if she does not win the Pepper Dem show.

Khafi Speaks On Resuming To Work As Metropolitan Policewoman

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Khafi has disclosed that the authorities of UK metropolitan police expect her to resume work soon, Concise News understands. Khafi made this known during an interview with SaharaReporters. There had been reports that the policewoman might get fired for engaging in perceived sexual activities with Gedoni during the TV reality show.

Actor To Get Tattoo Of Tacha’s Face

Nigerian actor Benson Okonkwo has hinted on getting a tattoo of controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha. Okonkwo, on his Instagram page, said he was considering tattooing Tacha’s face on his back to show his loyalty.

What Evicted Housemate Tuoyo Said About Diane

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tuoyo has said he is anxiously waiting for the ninety-ninth day, so he can give Diane a tight hug. Tuoyo, Psychotherapist, fitness coach and “part-time stripper became the fifth housemate to be evicted from the show on Sunday, July 21. Sharing a photo of himself and Diane on his Instagram page, Tuoyo congratulated her for making it to the final round.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website