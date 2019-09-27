The organisers of the Future Awards Africa have announced that former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Khafi will alongside media mogul Taymesan host the upcoming event, Concise News understands

This was relayed to the metropolitan police’s fans on her Instagram handle.

This year’s TFAA is the 14th edition of the event and is scheduled to hold in Lagos.

Kick starting the event, the hosts will embark on a media tour in selected cities across Nigeria beginning from Friday, September 27.

Speaking on the announcement, Khafi said: “Over the years, I have respected the vision of The Future Awards Africa, and I think it is a remarkable thing to celebrate young Nigerians who are excelling and making a difference. The initiative is brilliant and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

Khafi was evicted from the big brother house on September 15 for having the least number of votes.