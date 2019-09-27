After former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Khafi had given fans the impression that her in-house lover Gedoni would propose to her outside pepper dem house, rumours have it that they have unfollowed each other on a social media platform.

A video recently surfaced online, where Gedoni was seen in a car, holding hands with a lady, while trying to hide his face from the public.

Another footage also shows the moment he was ‘grinding’ the same lady at a night club.

#BBnaija so Gedoni can’t dance or hold another womans hand? 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2D64MCiYQh — Rue’s WIFE 🦄💜 (@slaygirlsbondin) September 25, 2019

Recall that Gedoni and Khafi’s in-house relationship stirred much controversies on social media platforms, with their consequent engagement in sexual activities.

The duo however, claimed not to have had sex in the big brother house, on the claims that the metropolitan police has been celibate for eight years.

In the Khafi and Gedoni alleged sex saga, some fans interpreted the prank as evidence and reacted on social media.

After his eviction, Gedoni had declared that his relationship with Khafi would continue after her exit from the house and Khafi had also told Omashola that she would love to see the fashion designer on his knees while proposing to her.