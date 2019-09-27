Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Oluwabusayomi Abiri aka Khloe has questioned some of the activities in the pepper dem house, Concise News reports.

Khloe who was a contestant in the 2018 edition of the show recalled how she was evicted and still cannot find the exact reason for her eviction.

According to Khloe, there were claims that some decisions were taken based on Biggie’s rules in 2018 edition, but a lot of things have happened in the pepper dem edition and actions have not been taken.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote “Dear BIG BROTHER NIGERIA for over a year now I kept asking myself what happened that day me and my sweet @k.brule was (sic) disqualified and I still can’t get a perfect answer but yah all claim it’s big brother rules BUT even in my season a lot more happened that’s 100 times worse than that night but nothing was done, Now this season, things has been happening and nothing was done as well.”

Questioning what the show stands for, she said: ” I can show what I signed,what it says and the rules BUT yah all will say “ it’s big brother house and his rules “ lol”

“This is called CLOUT cos of voting money . But who am I to say anything ? I’m just Khloe the scapegoat ahahahahahaha ”

“I know a lot of people will testify to me always saying “it’s a reality show and that means showing your real self” but that would have been justified if I wasn’t disqualified for things that was later done”even more “ and no action was taken…”

“Let no one come with the “ you were voted back “ we all know what that was for and what was achieved @antolecky sorry I tried to say it’s fair on us even though I knew it’s called “Used” Let me stop writing before I spill the tea”