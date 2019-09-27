One half of the defunct music group, Psquare, Peter Okoye now known as Mr P has denied promising to give ex-BBNaija housemate Tacha N60 million whether or not she wins the reality show.

Tacha was disqualified on Friday from the Big Brother house automatically ruling her out from winning the show.

Okoye was widely reported to have promised to give the controversial self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter the prize money whether she won or not.

However, in a widely watched live video with Instagram celebrity Tunde Ednut on Friday after Tacha’s disqualification, the musician debunked the promise.

He said he never promised to give Tacha any money.

According to him: “I said I will teach her how to make N60million, I never said I will give her N60million.”

Peter went ahead to pledge to give N10million to anyone who can provide a video evidence or a tweet where he promised Tacha N60million.

