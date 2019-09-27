The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissociated itself and some of its chieftains whose names and images appeared on the 2023 campaign posters.

Concise News understands that those whose images appeared on the posters were the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole; and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.

The ruling party, however, accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party of being behind the posters to achieve a failed ‘devilish’ aim.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

Issa-Onilu said the party members were focused on governance and delivery on the party’s mandate instead of issues around 2023 elections.

He said, “As a party, we want to state clearly that having won elections convincingly and having been given the mandate to run government for the next four years, our major and only focus now is governance.

“It is strictly part of the strategy of a party that is supposed to provide alternative to our governance model and since they do not have such, the only thing they can do is to continue to throw spanners in the works.

“So, we urge all our members to focus on what is important to us and so we dissociate ourselves and our leaders from such issues that have to do with elections.”