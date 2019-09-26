Popular US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has declared his intention to run for the post of president in 2023.

Concise News reports that Darlington was spotted in a video on the street of New York where he made the declaration.

In the video, the rapper implored the Easterners to support him during the election by voting him into power.

Darlington also seized the opportunity to take a swipe at Nigerian government for detaining the convener of #Revolutionnow movement, Omoyele Sowore who was arrested and detained by the DSS for organising the protest.

The government thereafter accused him of attempting to create anarchy and acting in a manner described as treasonous.

He was however granted bail on Tuesday, September 24.

Watch video below