President Muhammadu Buhari, who spoke at the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York said he would only retire as Nigerian President when he has finished the programmes and policies he started in his first term.

Concise News learned that Buhari made this declaration when he met President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal

The president went ahead to explain why Nigeria was investing heavily in infrastructural development.

According to him, “We are a large country, with a vast population and poor infrastructure. But we need people to come and invest, that’s why we are focusing on roads, rail, power, airports, and many others. Without infrastructure, the investment would be slow,” the President said.

He appreciated the “steadfast support” of Portugal, saying it has given Nigeria on many fronts, adding that “concern about global issues is genetic for Portugal.”

Buhari promised that his government was doing everything possible to bring the security situation in the North-easter parts of Nigeria under control.

Speaking on the security situation of the Gulf of Guinea, he solicited for the support of Portugal, saying most of the stolen crude oil from Nigeria and other countries pass through the region.

Buhari said in the second term of his administration, “we will consolidate on what we started in the first term so that I can thereafter retire in peace and comfort.”

President de Sousa commended what he called “the excellent relations” between his country and Nigeria, noting: “We have Portuguese companies in Nigeria; we share the same opinion on international issues; we share your worries; follow closely what is happening in the Sahel, and we support you in fighting terrorism.”

Portugal hosts Euro-African Forum next year, and President de Sousa invited President Buhari to declare the event open in Lisbon, “even if it’s for half a day.”

He said it would be a great honour to have the Nigerian leader in Portugal, “and we have been waiting for you to visit for three years. Many African leaders have come, but we want Nigeria.”