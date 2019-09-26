Obasanjo Pays Visit To South Africa President Ramaphosa

Former Nigeria’s President Olusegun Obasanjo has visited South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is coming after his recent letter to Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, South African politician and Zulu tribal leader about the demerits of xenophobia

Obasanjo also used the visit to present to Ramaphosa a new book that Obasanjo co-authored with Greg Mills of the Brenthurst Foundation in South Africa; Jeffrey Herbst, a celebrated Africanist; and Tendai Biti, the former finance minister of Zimbabwe.

The book is titled “Democracy Works: Rewiring Politics to Africa’s Advantage”.

President Ramaphosa thanked the former President for working hard and still having the energy to write and contribute to current debates about the development of Africa.

Both Obasanjo and Ramaphosa also used the opportunity to reflect on recent events in South Africa which saw more than four hundred Nigerians voluntarily evacuated from the country.