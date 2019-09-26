Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Thursday, September 26th, 2019.

Nigeria’s Presidency has faulted wide criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s participation at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 on Monday. A video where President Buhari participated in a panel discussion at the 74th UNGA and was reading from a prepared speech in reply of a question by the moderator went viral on social media with many lambasting the President for reading from a script.

The Senate has thrown its weight behind the recent decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to temporarily close all land borders to address smuggling and its impact on the Nigerian economy. The commendation came after the consideration of a motion titled: “The impact of border closure on the Nigerian economy”, sponsored by Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central) at Wednesday’s plenary.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has offered to waive his constitutional immunity to clear his name against several allegations on his person and office. The vice president made this announcement in a tweet he personally authored this on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attempted coup in Ghana, Concise News reports. According to the Nigerian leader, democracy was the only acceptable form of governance in modern Africa.

Femi Falana, lawyer to the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, has secured the release of his client from the custody of the Department of State Service in Abuja. Concise News learned that Falana secured Sowore’s release on Wednesday after the activist has complied with the order of the court which directed him to deposit his passport at the court registry as condition for his release from the custody of the security agency.

Vanguard Newspapers has issued an apology to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the story alleging that the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS gave him N90billion for the 2019 election.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is not engaged in recruiting or replacing of staff, Bisi Kazeem, Corps’ Public Education Officer, said on Wednesday. Concise News reports that Kazeem said that a link circulated online that the corps is carrying out another recruitment and replacement exercise ”is totally false”.

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Muhammed Ladan as the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Concise News reports. Ladan will be taking over from Deji Adekunle with the most recent appointment coming in a letter from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, says the 2023 presidential campaign posters of him and his name are the handiwork of mischief-makers. Concise News understands that posters picturing APC chieftain, Bola Tinubu, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and Oshiomhole were seen in parts of Nigeria on Monday,

The Carabao Cup fourth-round will four of English football’s giants face off after Chelsea were drawn to host Manchester United, while Arsenal travel to Liverpool. Chelsea will be looking to avenge their 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season, while Liverpool will be trying to extend their nine-game unbeaten run against Arsenal.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.