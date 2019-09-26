Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has dropped Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho in the 23-man squad that will face Brazil on October 13th.

Concise News reports that Nigeria will take on the Samba Boys in a friendly at the Singapore National Stadium after a 2-2 draw with Ukraine.

Iheanacho was part of the team that featured in the draw against Ukraine but has now been out of the side against the South Americans.

However, Rohr has handed a maiden call up to Slavia Prague striker Peter Olayinka who bagged in the Champions League against Inter Milan.

Some of the names on the list of invitees are Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Oghenekharo Etebo, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Samuel Kalu, Ola Aina, Moses Simon among others.

Also included in the squad are Granada midfielder Ramon Azeez who played for Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup.

Brazil Vs Nigeria Squad List

Below is the full list of players for the game against Brazil:

Goalkeeper

Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye

Defenders

Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi, Jamiu Collins

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekharo Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Anderson Esiti, Joe Aribo, Ramon Azeez

Forwards

Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon, Peter Olayinka, Paul Onuachi, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Dennis Emmanuel