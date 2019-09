Singer Omeofa Oghene aka Med Melon, a member of music group called ‘Danfo Drivers’, has died after a brief illness, Concise News understands.

Mad melon died on Wednesday, September 25.

This was disclosed by singer, Daddy Showkey on his Instagram handle in the early hours of Thursday.

Daddy Showkey wrote โ€œCan somebody tell me that is not true that we just lost Mad Melon DANFO Driver pls,โ€

Danfo Drivers came to limelight for their hit single โ€˜I am a Danfo Driver, Suo.โ€™