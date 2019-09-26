Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Thursday, September 26th, 2019, on Concise News.

UNICEF Invests N1.3bn In Taraba

The Chief of Field Office, United Nations Children’s Fund, originally known as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Bhanu Pathak says the organisation has invested N1.3 billion to support Taraba State Government to deliver healthcare services.

Concise News reports that Pathaki, who disclosed this in Jalingo on Thursday, said that the money was spent over a period of four years.

He told Governor Darius Ishaku during a courtesy call that the interventions were mainly in the areas of Maternal, New Born and Child Health; and routine immunisation activities in the 16 local government areas of the state.

"Others are nutrition; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) as well as child protection," he said.

Taraba: Tiv/Jukun Leaders Reach Major Agreement Regarding Crisis

The leaderships of the Tiv and Junkun waring factions in the Southern part of Taraba on Thursday, agreed to a ceasefire to allow the return of normalcy to the area, Concise News reports.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a two-day peace meeting held in Jalingo, Taraba, with representatives of both tribes, government officials and state security chiefs.

Government officials and security agencies in the state also attended the meeting.

According to the communique, speakers at the meeting condemned the crisis and stressed the need for cessation of all forms of hostilities between the two communities to have way for the peace building effort being spearheaded by the state government.

"The meeting noted that the crisis had been hijacked by criminal elements from both the Jukun and Tiv communities and therefore, the two communities should expose the criminal elements amongst them.

