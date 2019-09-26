Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 26th 2019.

Bamaiyi Speaks Ahead Of Kogi Guber Poll

Ahead of the November Governorship election in Kogi state, Umar Bamaiyi of the All Blending Party (ABP) says he has no plan to step down for any candidates contesting the election.

Concise News reports that Bamaiyi stated this in a statement made available to NAN in Lagos State on Thursday.

According to Bamaiyi, he will not be intimidated by moneybag politicians to jettison his governorship ambition or support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as reported by some sections of the media.

Bamaiyi said the mandate he was pursuing was sacrosanct to the development of the state, as such reports of his adoption of a consensus candidate was untrue. Read more here.

Kogi: Fed.Varsity, Lokoja Inaugurates Remodeled 20-Bed Medical Facility

The Federal University, Lokoja (FUL), Kogi state has inaugurated a remodelled a 20-bed medical facility, to take care of the growing population of the university and the neighbouring communities, Concise News reports.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Angela Freeman-Miri, who inaugurated the centre on Thursday, said the facility was remodeled and expanded from a three-bed to 20-bed medical facility.

According to Freeman-Miri, the small clinic which has three beds in one ward was established seven years ago but was now remodeled due to the growing population of the university community and students.

“Due to the growing university community, we have to expand the facility to make it more conducive and convenient for the growing population of staff, students and the neighbouring communities. Read more here.

