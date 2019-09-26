The Federal University, Lokoja (FUL), Kogi state has inaugurated a remodelled a 20-bed medical facility, to take care of the growing population of the university and the neighbouring communities, Concise News reports.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Angela Freeman-Miri, who inaugurated the centre on Thursday, said the facility was remodeled and expanded from a three-bed to 20-bed medical facility.

According to Freeman-Miri, the small clinic which has three beds in one ward was established seven years ago but was now remodeled due to the growing population of the university community and students.

“Due to the growing university community, we have to expand the facility to make it more conducive and convenient for the growing population of staff, students and the neighbouring communities

“We are equipping the centre adequately with the state of the art facilities to serve the need of the university community and our neighboring communities and for the use of humanity.

“People have worked hard and made sacrifice to ensure that this facility is available for our use in the university and neighbouring communities,” she said.

She commended the medical director for his purposeful leadership and the staff for the good work they were doing, saying their service to humanity would adequately be rewarded.

Also speaking, Dr Magnus Ogaraku, the Ag. Medical Director, University Health Services, said the medical centre would handle all category of cases for patients within and outside the university community.

“We handle primary care and we are upgrading the discovery care and all general healthcare problems.

“Under our discovery care, we handle specialised cases including surgeries and take deliveries here, and all other services involved in healthcare for our community.

“The cases that are beyond us would be referred to our sister agencies such FMC Lokoja and Kogi Specialist Hospital, who are our partners,’’ Ogaraku said.

He said the three doctors and 12 nurses would always be available to attend to patients, adding that more doctors and nurses would be recruited to be to seven and 12 respectively.

“We are also expanding our Pharmacy Store to take in more medication and compound drugs especially for children.

“We are also increasing our manpower and doing training and retraining of our staff, and equipping them for effective service delivery,” Ogaraku said.

The 20-bed medical centre has a Theatre, Delivery Suite, Call Room, Laundry Room, Emergency Room, Paediatric Ward, Female Ward, Male Ward, Pharmacy, Consulting Rooms, Offices and aHall

Others include: Medical Records Room, Hospital Matron’s Office, Medical Director’s Office, E-Medical Records and Server Room.