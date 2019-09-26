The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Crusade Organization (ABATCO) has denied reports that Bola Tinubu may kick start 2023 presidential campaign on October 1st, 2019.

There have been reports that the event will take place in Oshodi Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos.

However, a statement from the National Convener of ABATCO Ayeni Samuel described the reports as untrue and mischievious.

According to Ayeni, the programme is a public lecture to discuss the struggle for True Federalism; Perspectives, Problems, and Prospects.

Ayeni added that the Independence Day Lecture would also be used to mark the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Nigeria.

“To clarify the issue, we are law abiding citizens, we would not do anything that contradicts electoral law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

“The Constitution stipulates the time frame for declaration and campaigning, we wondered where the online publication gets the information from.

“We just finished 2019 Elections, and 2023 is far, ahead, we want the general public to jettison the rumours.

“We are friends and associates who come together to preach the ideology of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to teach young generation of the need to follow the footsteps of Asiwaju Tinubu.

“In short, It is just to associate with him on ways of preaching political development, thereby deepen the dividends of democracy.”

He noted that “These are the ideologies we are trying to share with the people at the October first inagural meeting and independent day lecture for people to know the kind of person Asiwaju Tinubu is and practicing politics they way he does.”

Buhari Retirement

President Muhammadu Buhari, who spoke at the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York said he would only retire as Nigerian President when he has finished the programmes and policies he started in his first term.

Concise News learned that Buhari made this declaration when he met President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal.

The president went ahead to explain why Nigeria was investing heavily in infrastructural development.

According to him, “We are a large country, with a vast population and poor infrastructure. But we need people to come and invest, that’s why we are focusing on roads, rail, power, airports, and many others. Without infrastructure, the investment would be slow,” the President said.

He appreciated the “steadfast support” of Portugal, saying it has given Nigeria on many fronts, adding that “concern about global issues is genetic for Portugal.”

Buhari promised that his government was doing everything possible to bring the security situation in the North-easter parts of Nigeria under control.

Speaking on the security situation of the Gulf of Guinea, he solicited for the support of Portugal, saying most of the stolen crude oil from Nigeria and other countries pass through the region.

Buhari said in the second term of his administration, “we will consolidate on what we started in the first term so that I can thereafter retire in peace and comfort.”

President de Sousa commended what he called “the excellent relations” between his country and Nigeria, noting: “We have Portuguese companies in Nigeria; we share the same opinion on international issues; we share your worries; follow closely what is happening in the Sahel, and we support you in fighting terrorism.”

Portugal hosts Euro-African Forum next year, and President de Sousa invited President Buhari to declare the event open in Lisbon, “even if it’s for half a day.”

He said it would be a great honour to have the Nigerian leader in Portugal, “and we have been waiting for you to visit for three years. Many African leaders have come, but we want Nigeria.”