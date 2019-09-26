Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu on his birthday, Concise News reports.

According to Fani-Kayode, in a post on his Twitter handle, he prayed to God to grant the pro-Biafra leader the more wins in the coming years.

Also, he prayed that Kanu’s enemies will be disarmed and that he grows from strength to strength, waxing stronger in battle.

“Happy birthday to my dear brother Nnamdi Kanu,” he tweeted. “May God grant you many more years of peace, joy, blessings, good health, prosperity and victories!

“May he shame your enemies and disarm your detractors. May you continue to go from strength to strength and wax strong in battle!”

The pro-Biafra leader has been out of the country since 2017 following the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python Dance in the South East.

Biafra Group Issues Warning

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has reacted to the alleged maltreatment of vice president Yemi Osinbajo by President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides.

In a statement issued by MASSOB leader Uchenna Madu, the group said President Buhari’s silence on this matter was hypocritical

The statement reads in part, “The unconstitutional stripping of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s official attributes attached to the office of the Vice President of the Federation is continuous humiliation of Christians in high positions of the current administration of President Mohammed Buhari.

“MASSOB recalls that on Monday, September 16, 2019, Prof Yemi Osibanjo was removed unceremoniously as Head of the Statutory National Economic Council.

“On Tuesday, September 17, agencies and ministerial departments under his watch were redirected to report directly to Mr President.

“Same day, virtually all his aides attached to the office of the Vice President were given marching orders to leave Aso Rock.

“MASSOB views all these subjective frustrations as a payback time to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo by unrepentant and unforgiving cabals that have vowed to fulfill the commandments of their forefathers.”