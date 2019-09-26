A former Super Eagles star Nwankwo Kanu has said Arsenal will make it to the top four at the end of the Premier League season, Concise News reports.

Kanu Nwankwo said this on Thursday where he commended Arsenal manager Unai Emery for doing a good job with the team.

“Top four? Yes they will,” he was quoted as asking Goal Nigeria. “But for a team of Arsenal’s calibre, the question is not should they?

“They have to start winning those trophies to make sure the fans are happy because at the end of the day that’s what counts.

“They have a good strike force but as I said, every department of the team has to be good. If they do that, then I think we will pick up.”

According to him, “Unai Emery’s not a bad coach. His record speaks for him. If he was not a good coach, I don’t think Arsenal will have brought him on board.

“But the league here is totally different and very strong. But with time, he is going to show what he is made of. Last year he didn’t do bad. This year I believe he will do better. Let’s hope it works out like that.”