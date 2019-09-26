EPL: Emery Asks Arsenal Players To Vote For New Captain

Defender Rob Holding has revealed that Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, asked members of the squad to vote for their preferred captain.

Emery introduced a pool of five skippers following his appointment last summer but saw his original choices decimated by the summer departures of Laurent Koscielny, Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey.

Granit Xhaka has so far worn the armband in the Premier League this term but is yet to convince in the role and was booed by his own fans during last weekend’s win over Aston Villa.

Mesut Ozil is the only other member of the initial five still at the club.

Holding, who captained the side after Ozil was substituted during their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, has revealed Emery recently conducted a poll to decide who gets the armband.

He told Sky Sports: “He likes his five captains. We all did a vote the other week so we’ll see what happens and see who gets named.

“It was just a case of writing names down and then giving them to the manager and he will go through them – obviously with his input – and we’ll see what happens.

“I have no idea [when an announcement will be made], but there is a lot of leaders in that team who are helping each other out and pushing each other on.

“Now that we’ve got these five captains that the manager has brought in it’s spreading the leadership group rather than having one person to dictate it. You’re getting more input, it’s generating a good environment”.