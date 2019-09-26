The Ilorin Chapter of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFFC) on Thursday arraigned one of the most wanted suspects by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Joseph Oyediran.

The 36-year-old Oyediran was arraigned before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, on a five-count charge bordering on internet fraud and other fraud-related offenses, obtaining money under false pretense among others.

Count two of the charge read; ” that you Joseph Oyediran (Joe MG, Morris Graves) sometime in May 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N1,421,968.00 from one Andrea Smith, a white American man in love with her, a representation you knew to be false, punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advanced fee fraud and other related offenses Act no.14 of 2006.”

Oyediran, however, pleaded not guilty to all the count charges leveled against him by the anti-graft agency.

When the matter was called Thursday, the prosecuting counsel, Sessan Ola, told the court, “my Lord, we have a five-count charge before this honourable court dated 19th September 2019, we urge the court to accept the charge and allow the accused person to take his plea.” Counsel to the accused, M A. Bello, did not object to the application.

After the plea was taken, prosecuting counsel informed the court that “in view of the defendant’s plea of not guilty we are asking for a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case, we also pray your Lordship to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the hearing and determination of this matter.”

Ruling on the submission, Justice Abdulgafar ordered that the accused person be remanded in Mandala prison and adjourned the case till September 9, 2019 for the commencement of trial.