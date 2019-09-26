The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote while speaking at the Goalkeepers Summit in New York on Wednesday said he would love to emulate Bill Gates and give a chunk of his wealth to charity in the next few years.

Dangote, who is also the chief sponsor of the Dangote Foundation made this declaration in a video conversation with two hosts.

Concise News recalls that Gates and his wife, Melinda had pledged as far back as 2010 to give 95% of their wealth to charity purposes.

Most recent figures have shown that Gates has given $45 billion to charitable causes through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Commenting on the person of Bill Gates, Dangote said: “Honestly one of the things that made me very shocked and surprised is that at that time I hadn’t had the opportunity of meeting Bill but meeting Bill changed me into a different person.

“This is somebody that has nothing to do with us in Africa or Nigeria but he is putting his money and his soul, everything. He is very committed to helping humanity and that really surprises.”

“It surprises me a lot and I realized that he is a simple person and I never knew Bill would be this simple. He is a very soft-spoken guy and kind-hearted. It is very difficult to find people like Bill in this world.

“Bill, we are very grateful, and I can assure you that with my association with Bill, my only prayer is that in the next few years, I will try and give my chunk of wealth to charity.”

Dangote stated that he wishes to be identified, not only as the richest man in Africa but also as the biggest philanthropist known to the continent.

