Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has expressed excitement at his club getting paired with Manchester United in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Concise News had reported that the Blues effortlessly dispatched Grimsby Town 7-1 in the last round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Manchester United, on the other hand, escaped a shocking defeat to Rochdale, winning on penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s boys mauled Chelsea 4-0 in their first league tie of the season, Lampard believes his team are well-prepared to face them again.

“Two big teams. I am pleased we are at home. A lot can happen in football in a short time and this next round of the draw is not coming tomorrow,” Lampard told Chelsea website.

“Man United have good players and they beat us 4-0 at the start of the season, albeit it was not like a 4-0, so it is going to be a tough game.”

Carabao Cup Draws; Fixtures

The Carabao Cup fourth-round will see four of English football’s giants face off after Chelsea were drawn to host Manchester United, while Arsenal travel to Liverpool.

Chelsea will be looking to avenge their 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season, while Liverpool will be trying to extend their nine-game unbeaten run against Arsenal.

The draw also produced a Midlands derby, with Aston Villa hosting Wolves, while Leicester will travel to Sky Bet League One Burton, who knocked out Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

Manchester City, Carabao Cup winners in three of the last four seasons, have been handed a home draw against Southampton, while Marco Silva’s Everton will host his former club Watford.

Colchester, who beat Tottenham on penalties in the previous round, have been rewarded with a trip to Crawley, who beat Stoke on penalties on Tuesday.

Oxford, who thrashed West Ham 4-0 in the third round, will play at home to fellow League One side Sunderland.

The fourth-round fixtures will take place in the week commencing October 28.

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw