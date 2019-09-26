President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with French President, Emmanuel Macron, and citizens of France over passing of former French President, Jacques Chirac, aged 86.

Concise News reports that the President in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, commiserated with family and political associates of the former French leader.

President Buhari noted that the deceased, who served his country as a military officer, mayor, parliamentarian, and President, left behind “a unique blend of leadership that promotes unity, cares for ordinary people and creates possibilities for all to prosper’’.

The President believed the ability of the departed leader to make friends easily contributed to the harmonious relationship Nigeria and France enjoyed during his two tenures, 1995-2007.

President Buhari prayed that the soul of the courageous leader would find eternal rest and the legacies of global peace that he pursued would be remembered and upheld.

President Buhari congratulates Chief Duro Onabule at 80

In related news, President Buhari, has congratulated Chief Duro Onabule, a renowned journalist and columnist, who turns an octogenarian on September 27.

The president’s congratulatory message is communicated through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari, who congratulated Onabule for his courage and steadfastness in serving the country, noted that his consistency in his chosen career had benefitted the country a lot.

The president lauded the veteran journalist for upholding the highest standard of professionalism in journalism by investigating and projecting the truth; ensuring balance and accuracy.

He recalled that Onabule started his career in 1961 and rose steadily to work with many print media houses, such as Daily Sketch, Daily Express, Daily Times and Concord newspapers.

The statement noted that Onabule in his journalism practice, confidently pushed for inclusive and responsive government that catered for ordinary Nigerians.

The president further congratulated Onabule for serving the country with his talent, resources and time, especially at crucial times that deserved personal sacrifices.

He prayed for longer life, good health and prosperity for the octogenarian.