President Muhammadu Buhari has poured encomiums on the national leader of Afenifere, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, ahead of his 94th birthday on 27 September.

Buhari made this known in a congratulatory birthday message signed by his media adviser, Femi Adesina.

The president commended Pa Fasanmi as a true Awoist, who has consistently projected the noble and progressive ideas of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“President Buhari joins family, friends, professional and political associates of the pharmacist, who joined politics to serve the nation at a young age, and has demonstrated his love for the country by working for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged, and holding leaders to account on their promise of good governance.”

President Buhari said Pa Fasanmi’s focus on people has shaped his life philosophy and politics, noting that government can only remain relevant when it caters for the needs of the vulnerable and voiceless.

President Buhari extolled Pa Fasanmi’s courage in standing for democratic governance and fighting for democratic ideals and values.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant Fasanmi longer life, good health, and strength to keep serving the nation.

Concise News reports that Pa Fasanmi was at various times a member of the House of Representatives and a senator.