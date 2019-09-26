Super Eagles Victor Osimhen has sent a strong message to Brazil after he scored in Lille’s 2-0 win over Strasbourg on Wednesday, Concise News reports.

Nigeria and the Samba Boys of Brazil will take on each other in a friendly on October 13th in Singapore.

And Osimhen has sent the Brazilians a glimpse of what they should expect when both sides meet next month.

His goal for Les Douges 2-0 meaning he has notched his sixth in the league this season to move his side up to third on the Ligue 1 table.

Also, he is now the first Lille player in 50 years to score six goals in his first seven league appearances.

Samuel Kalu also scoring in Bordeaux 3-1 win over Amiens. It was the former Gent’s star first goal of the season despite starting in all of Bordeaux’ seven Ligue 1 matches this campaign.

Miguel Azeez, a player of Nigeria descent, has signed a new three-year professional contract with English Premier League outfit Arsenal, Concise News reports.

Arsenal had the chance of extending the players contract for another two years and announced the deal for the teenager in a statement on Wednesday.

Nigerian Signs For Arsenal

Miguel Azeez, a player of Nigeria descent, has signed a new three-year professional contract with English Premier League outfit Arsenal, Concise News reports.

Arsenal had the chance of extending the players contract for another two years and announced the deal for the teenager in a statement on Wednesday.

This will be Azeez’s first professional contract with the Emirates outfit and he told Arsenal’s website that it is a dream come true for me.

”It is a dream come true,” he said. “Since the day I came to this club it’s been my dream to sign my first professional contract and I’m so happy that I’ve been able to do this.

”I thank everyone for the journey and just keeping me grounded every day.”

Azeez has represented England youth team at under-17 level, scoring 12 goals in 14 appearances.