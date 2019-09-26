Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tuoyo has said he is anxiously waiting for the ninety-ninth day, so he can give Diane a tight hug.

Tuoyo, Psychotherapist, fitness coach and “part-time stripper became the fifth housemate to be evicted from the show on Sunday, July 21.

Sharing a photo of himself and Diane on his Instagram handle, Tuoyo congratulated her for making it to the final round.

Also stating that he misses her so much, the former housemate said he had long waited for the opportunity to say he is a huge fan of Diane.

He wrote “I’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to say this🙈…. But I’ll say this now; I am a huge fan of Diane and I miss her so much😢”

“Congratulations on Qualifying to the finals😁👌🏾… Can’t wait for the show to be over so that I can give her a very tight hug..”hr added.

See his post below