While the quest to get a whopping N60 million grand prize gets tougher, a white woman has embarked on a campaign for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha, Concise News reports.
The unidentified white woman was seen in a viral video soliciting votes for the Port Harcourt first daughter.
In the video, she shouted “vote Tacha” who is currently on possible eviction on Sunday.
Despite Tacha being a controversial housemate, some Nigerian celebrities like Peter Okoye, Bobrisky, among others have over time pledged their support for her.
Watch video below
Good Morning TITANS worldwide. . A quick reminder that your girl has just today and tomorrow to be taken into the finals and this all depends on YOU all. . Side talks are NOT important at this point please. . DO NOT RESPOND TO ANYONE TRYING TO GET A REACTION FROM YOU FOR ANY REASON. . Only have in mind that you LOVE TACHA. You care about Tacha. You want the BEST for Tacha. You have GENUINE LOVE FOR TACHA and you OWE NOBODY as explanation as to why you’re all in for Tacha. . Have these in mind and channel all your energy in VOTING for Tacha. . By all your energy I mean “everything” . I am sure none of you her lovers would be happy to see her NOT MAKE IT to the finals after all you’ve being through for this. . You have successfully voted for her 9 times. Nine weeks out of eleven you have come all out for her. . Keep that energy my darlings. . Think of how you MADE it this far!!! . Think of what made you hold on to this stage. . Think of the issues you’ve faced because of Tacha and this game and NEVER GIVE UP on her NOW that it matters the MOST. . I love you all so much and sincerely appreciate your efforts. . You all are doing amazing and TACHA would be too shocked to find out she has a FAMILY in you all. . . sms VOTE Tacha to 32052. (Costs 30naira) . Click link on bio to VOTE for free via website. . Moving on 💪🏽💪🏽