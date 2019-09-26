Owerri-based king of night life Cubanna Chief Priest has revealed that five endorsement deals await curvy Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Mercy, Concise News reports.

Cubanna, who is one of mercy’s major sponsors, disclosed this on Instagram.

Replying to a post on Mercy’s page, the night life king said he owed the video vixen the endorsement, even if she does not win the Pepper Dem show.

He wrote, “My Owerri sister, I get like five sure endorsement deals waiting, win or lose, levels dey”

Mercy made the first and only Immunity purchase in the Pepper Dem House, making her the first housemate to automatically reach the final of the show.