Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates had another exciting moment in the house on Wednesday, September 25, as top Nollywood acts surprised them with a visit, Concise News reports.

Biggie had earlier announced that they would be expecting some special guests in the house after they were given some special clothings.

The actors were Patience Ozokwor; Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki; John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, Dakore Egbuson-Akande; Lala Akindoju; Osas Ighodalo; and fashion designer Mai Atafo.

After the exchange of pleasantries, they all settled down in the lounge with the housemates taking turns to introduce themselves to the guests.

The actors gave the housemates some words of advice, after which they proceeded to the garden for dinner.

Just recently, actress Funke Akindele paid them a surprise visit, too, and gave Diane an invitation to feature on her TV series, Jenifa’s Diary.