Owerri based king of night life, Cubanna Chief Priest has revealed that five endorsement deals await curvy Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Mercy, Concise News reports.

Cubanna who is one of mercy’s major sponsor at the show, disclosed this on Instagram.

Replying to a post on Mercy’s handle, the night life king said he owes the video vixen the endorsement, even if she does not win the pepper dem edition.

He wrote “My Owerri sister, I get like five sure endorsement deals waiting, win or lose, levels dey”

Recall that Mercy made the first and only Immunity purchase in the Pepper Dem House and this makes her the first Housemate to automatically make it to the final week without the fear of Eviction.