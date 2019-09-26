Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Thursday, September 26, 2019.

While the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show gradually comes to an end, three housemates have made it to the final round, Concise News reports. The three, Mercy, Frodd and Seyi, successfully bought and made their way to the final.

Despite the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates being in a happy week, Omashola and Mike engaged in a quarrel after mild corrections during workout session, Concise News reports. The rift began when Omashola pointed out to Seyi that he was not doing the workout right, which he (Seyi) ignored as he continued his routine.

Self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter, Tacha has got fans of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show talking over her inability to spell the Rivers state capital correctly, Concise News reports. Biggie had given the housemates a task of celebrating the remaining days they have in the pepper dem edition by leaving marks on it.

