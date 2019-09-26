Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Khafi has disclosed ‘that the authorities of UK metropolitan police expect her to resume work soon, Concise News understands.

Khafi made this known during an interview with Sahara reporters.

Recall that there were earlier reports that the female police might get fired for engaging in sexual activities with Gedoni during the TV reality show.

According to The Sun, UK, the housemate was granted an unpaid leave, after which she joined the BBNaija show, despite being told not to do so.

Speaking on losing her job, Khafi said: “No action has been taken by the Met Police authorities yet.”

“In fact, they are waiting for me to come back to work. I will travel back to the United Kingdom soon and we would talk about all these things,” she said.

Meanwhile, Khafi had claimed that she never had sex with Gedoni during her stay in the big brother house.