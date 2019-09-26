The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) over alleged breach of code in the second quarter of 2019, Concise News understands.

This was made known by the Director General NBC, Ishaq Kawu, while addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Kawu, the reality TV show was earlier guided against airing unwholesome contents.

“It is worth mentioning that the Program Big Brother NAIJA was cautioned against unwholesome content on its broadcast,” Kawu said.

Just recently, the Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe disclosed that the federal government was set to begin a modified show.

According to Runsewe, a complaint was lodged to the NBC