Nigerian actor, Benson Okonkwo has hinted at getting a tattoo of controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha, Concise News reports.

Okonkwo on his Instagram handle said he was considering tattooing Tacha’s face on his back to show his loyalty.

Many of his followers have however described his intended action as disturbing, while others backed his decision.

In an earlier video, he gave ample reason why he loves and supports Tacha and now, he’s taking it to another level.

Despite receiving backlashes from fans of the show and her fellow housemates, Tacha has earned admiration among Nigerian celebrities.

Just recently, Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare music group, vowed to give her a sum of sixty million Naira if she does not emerge the winner in the pepper dem edition.

Peter also promised her an endorsement deal at the end of the show.